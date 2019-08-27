FELONY arrests
Tencha M. Stearns, 28, homeless was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:55 p.m. Aug. 26 at the intersection of Ninth Street and F Street on suspicion of vandalism. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lamont D. Ray, 24, of Big Oak Valley was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:54 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 5800 block of Albrecht Avenue on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle, threatening to commit a crime and battery with serious bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Arleen P. Murphy, 56, of Williams was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 11:10 a.m. Aug. 26 at the Colusa County Jail on suspicion of burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christina A. Inman, 43, of Woodland was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 11:10 a.m. Aug. 26 at the Colusa County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Caitlyn M. Strachan, 32, of Carson City was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 11:10 a.m. Aug. 26 at the Colusa County Jail on suspicion of burglary, identity theft and attempted grand theft. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Annette M. A. Torrez, 36, of the 700 block of Orange Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:01 p.m. Aug. 25 at her residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime or great bodily injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.