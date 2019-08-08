Felony arrests
Steven A. Nichols, 56, of the 1200 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:26 a.m. Aug. 7 on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cody M. Sapp, 25, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:20 p.m. Aug. 7 in the 1000 block of Harter Parkway on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jordan I. Green, 23, of the 900 block of H Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:40 p.m. Aug. 7 at Ainsley Avenue on suspicion of evading and stealing a vehicle. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David C. Infante, 34, of the 800 block of Orange Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at his residence on suspicion of threatening great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Melissa E. Steele, 38, homeless, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:06 p.m. Aug. 7 at Feather River Boulevard on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and auto theft. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael E. Wood, 33, of the 2300 block of Mage Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:15 p.m. Aug. 7 at the California Medical Facility on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse, intimidating a victim or witness and soliciting narcotics to a minor. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Alondra Martinez Flores, 23, of the 2800 block of South George Washington Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Bogue Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Steven C. Burke, 39, of Oroville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 a.m. Aug. 7 at Pennington Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Colby M. Reusser, 30, of the 8800 block of Loma Rica Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:34 p.m. Aug. 6 at Oswald Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Shivani Sandhir, 26, of the 600 block of Willowbrook Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:25 a.m. Aug. 7. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ikram ul Haq, 55, of Elk Grove, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol Aug. 7 at Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Maria Ruiz, 27, of the 1900 block of Hill Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:26 p.m. Aug. 7 at 7th and D streets. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.