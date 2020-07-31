FELONY ARRESTS
Jarnail S. Dallar, 54, of the 1890 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:25 p.m. July 30 on Bridge Street east of Linden Street on suspicion of driving a car without the owner’s consent and vehicle theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Matthew D. Shrader, 48, of Aurora, Colorado, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:12 p.m. July 30 at Riviera Road and Robinson Road, Live Oak, on suspicion of being a former felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nicholas B. Matta, 34, of the 5600 block of Arboga Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:30 p.m. July 30 in the 670 block of Chestnut Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of battery and abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joy M. Oglesby, 37, of the 1500 block of Lindhurst Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on July 30 in the 1790 block of Wildflower Circle on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.