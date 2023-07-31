Zohaib Ahmad, 30, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:53 a.m. July 29 at State Highway 99 and Riego Road, on suspicion of evading police with disregard for safety. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joshua Gregor, 18, of the 3600 block of Oak Ridge Drive, Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4 p.m. July 29 at his own residence, on suspicion of use of an explosive device with the intent to injure. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Emily Hunt, 25, of the 1600 block of Southpointe Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:39 a.m. July 29 at State Highway 99 northbound, south of Laurel. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Filemon Ramos, 45, of the 1200 block of Plumas Street,Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:36 p.m. July 29 at his own residence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose Guarneroslincona, 24, of the 100 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:08 p.m. July 29 at his own residence. The person was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Adrian Terrones, 45, of the 1200 block of Messick Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:09 p.m. July 29 at his own residence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jeffrey Harville, 41, of Biggs, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:34 p.m. July 29 at the 2900 block of Fourth Street, Biggs. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.