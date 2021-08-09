FELONY ARRESTS
Gustavo Rosas, 32, of the 1400 block of Hayne Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:25 a.m. Aug. 9 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose Garcia-Reyes, 35, of the 2700 block of Fir Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:53 p.m. Aug. 8 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rosendo Aquino-Loyola, 38, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:20 p.m. Aug. 8 on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14, sexual penetration of a minor, and distributing child pornography. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jesse D. Colon, 25, of the 900 block of East 19th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:44 p.m. Aug. 8 in the 600 block of Fifth Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and DUI. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Shanean N. Washington, 41, of Carmichael, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 1:22 p.m. Aug. 8 on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Elijah Houser, 23, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:45 a.m. Aug. 8 in the 2100 block of Brar Court, Yuba City, on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Donnetta C. Robert, 52, of the 100 block of East 13th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:27 a.m. Aug. 8 at his residence on suspicion of attempted sexual penetration by force. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Thomas Nascimento, 29, of the 1600 block of Ward Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:25 p.m. Aug. 7 in the 600 block of Bridge Street on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Davis B. Chaussee, 39, of Orangevale, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:32 a.m. Aug. 7 in the 1600 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tamarah Compo, 32, of Stockton, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5 a.m. Aug. 7 at Kimball Avenue and Sloss Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of attempted grand theft. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
William Aubuchon, Sr., 40, of the 2500 block of El Centro Boulevard, Nicolaus, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12 a.m. Aug. 7 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Chat Vang, 31, of the 2200 block of Cecelia Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. Aug. 7 on Highway 20, east of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm when not the registered owner and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andrew Jarvis, 38, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:34 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 1700 block of Wildflower Circle on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David Allen, 49, of the 600 block of Gabriel Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:50 a.m. Aug. 6 in the 900 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Timothy Joseph, 55, of the 700 block of Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:45 a.m. Aug. 6 at his residence on suspicion of false imprisonment, lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, and assault with intent to commit rape. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
John Ramirez, 54, of the 300 block of Pelican Place, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. Aug. 6 at B Street and Marie Avenue on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Scott Eaquoiya, 20, of the 1200 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:20 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway on suspicion of dissuading a witness from testifying and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Nicholas H. Snyder, 21, of Oregon House, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:09 a.m. Aug. 8 at Marysville Road and Scott Grant Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Precious Pittman, 26, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:41 a.m. Aug. 8 on Highway 99, just north of Riego Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Na C. Yang, 52, of Saint Paul, Minnesota, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at North Beale Road and Alpine Way, Linda. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Robert Caudillo, 36, of the 600 block of Walnut Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:50 p.m. Aug. 7 on Park Avenue, north of Franklin Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ignacio Munguia Montero, 47, of the 1700 block of Brookglen Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:10 p.m. Aug. 7 at Edgewater Circle and Oakwood Drive, Linda, He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Armando Barajas, 44, of Gridley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:01 p.m. Aug. 7 on Franklin Avenue, west of Park Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joshua Peterson, 43, of the 9800 block of Richards Avenue, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:16 p.m. Aug. 7. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.