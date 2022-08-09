Daniel Jason Carrier, 43, of the 1400 block of Zephyr Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:05 a.m. Aug. 8 at Starbin Drive, on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
David Edward Flynn, 28, of the 1300 block of Terry Court, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:05 a.m. Aug. 8 at Starbin Drive, on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Donald Edward Finnels, 40, of the 3500 block of Morrison Road, Wheatland, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:34 a.m. Aug. 8 at 3rd and D Street, Wheatland, on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Makala Nicole Dilliplane, 21, of the 4300 block of Terry Court, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:08 a.m. Aug. 8 at the 2000 block of Feather River Boulevard, on suspicion of false impersonation, burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Scott Wilkerson, 40, of the 1500 block of Candleton Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:05 a.m. Aug. 8 at the 1500 block of Caroleigh Way, on suspicion of child pornography or hiring/using a minor to assist in the distribution of child pornography. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jordan Elizabeth Boom, 32, of the 2300 block of Powell Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:07 p.m. Aug. 8 at 10th Street and Rubel Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.