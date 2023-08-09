FELONY ARRESTS

Mary Johnson, 36, of the 1900 block of Country Club Court, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:05 a.m. Aug. 8 at the 800 block of Lincoln Road, on suspicion of unlawful possession of tear gas or tear gas weapon. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

Recommended for you