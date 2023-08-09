Mary Johnson, 36, of the 1900 block of Country Club Court, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:05 a.m. Aug. 8 at the 800 block of Lincoln Road, on suspicion of unlawful possession of tear gas or tear gas weapon. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Bradley Brolliar, 28, of the 1400 block of Railroad Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:11 p.m. Aug. 8 at Market Street and Lynn Way, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed and possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Donraj Mann, 20, of the 1800 block of Nelda Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:20 p.m. Aug. 8 at his own residence, on suspicion of attempted robbery and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.