FELONY ARRESTS
Travis M. Pruett, 35, of the 7400 block of Redhill Way, Browns Valley, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:37 p.m. Aug. 9 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Juanisclosky A. Lee, 46, of the 1600 block of Volk Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:16 a.m. Aug. 9 in the 2500 block of Habitat Way on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Eduardo Hernandez, 28, of the 400 block of Miles Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:07 p.m. Aug. 8 at his residence on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ricky A. Martinez, 58, of the 6000 block of Griffith Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s office at 2:15 p.m. Aug. 8 at his residence on suspicion of burglary and damaging a telephone or power line. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kenneth A. Smith, 30, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:36 a.m. Aug. 8 in the first block of East 18th Street on suspicion of unlawful contact with a minor. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Stefan W. Payne, 50, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:10 a.m. Aug. 8 in the 600 block of Shasta Street on suspicion of carrying a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jagjit Singh, 66, of the 1500 block of Anneka Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:10 a.m. Aug. 8 on Anneka Lan on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nicholas R. Steele, 39, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:01 a.m. Aug. 8 in the 400 block of D Street on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Mychael Cupit, 30, of the 6100 block of Williston Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:02 p.m. Aug. 7 on suspicion of attempted burglary, kidnapping and vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Harold Davis, 49, homeless, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:40 p.m. Aug. 7 at the jail on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rafael Valencia, 34, of the 400 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:40 p.m. Aug. 7 in the 800 block of Kimball Avenue on suspicion of possession of a dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ranjit Singh, 55, of the 300 block of Tharp Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:35 p.m. Aug. 9. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mark S. Kulis, 56, of the 18000 block of New York Flat Road, Forbestown, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:15 p.m. Aug. 9 at his residence. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Maria P. Cruz, 20, of the 4700 block of Western Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:47 a.m. Aug. 9 at her residence. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
William T. Hankins, 20, of the 2200 block of Warner Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:20 a.m. Aug. 9. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Zavala J. C. Ayala, 31, of Othello, Washington was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:25 p.m. Aug. 8 on Garden Highway. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Felipe D. J. Galarza, 39, of the 5700 block of Riverside Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:06 p.m. Aug. 8 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.