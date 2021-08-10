FELONY ARRESTS
Martin Alcaraz-Vargas, 24, of the 100 block of Ninth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:38 a.m. Aug. 10 on Youngs Lane, north of Downie Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Bryan Young, 41, of the 1600 block of Josephene Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:29 p.m. Aug. 9 on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, robbery, inflicting corporal injury, and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jacob Roberts, 39, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:45 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 900 block of Plumas Street on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Haley Summers, 21, of the 1400 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:07 a.m. Aug. 9 in the 300 block of Colusa Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lee Fortine, 26, of the 90 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:59 p.m. Aug. 8 in the 1400 block of Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Yia Yang, 34, of the 700 block of Kelly Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. Aug. 8 in the 30 block of Morton Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.