Joseph Jerome Wiener, 61, of San Jose, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:40 p.m. Aug. 9 at the 6000 block of Lindhurst Avenue, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Allen Lamar Holcomb, 39, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:45 a.m. Aug. 9 at the 500 block of Feather River Boulevard, Olivehurst, on suspicion of a weapons offense. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Robert Lohman, 71, of the 900 block of Albatross Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:58 p.m. Aug. 8 at Brandstatt Avenue and Albatross Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.