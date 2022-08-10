FELONY ARRESTS

Joseph Jerome Wiener, 61, of San Jose, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:40 p.m. Aug. 9 at the 6000 block of Lindhurst Avenue, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you