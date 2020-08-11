FELONY ARRESTS
Kulwinder Singh, 56, of the 400 block of North Lawrence Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:03 a.m. Aug. 11 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Shane M.A. Russ, 25, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:35 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 200 block of E Street on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance and cruelty to a child. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Alexander C. Schultz, 24, of Sacramento was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 10 on Nicolas Avenue on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale and possession of an undetectable firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.