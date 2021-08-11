FELONY ARRESTS
Lino Oseguera-Burgos, 32, of Circle Drive, Oroville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:09 a.m Aug. 10 in the 1300 block of Bouge Road in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place under specific circumstances, possession of a controlled substance while armed, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of post release community supervision. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Slim Pritchett, 54, of the 400 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 a.m. Aug. 10 on Colusa Avenue at Almond Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Charles Osborne II, 38, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:45 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 900 block of Market Street in Yuba City on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, attempted grand theft, attempted burglary, possession on a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Andres Garcia, 31, of the 1200 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office in the 1300 block of Bouge Road in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public under specific circumstances, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of a controlled substance, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, manufacturing, selling or possession of brass knuckles, and destroying or concealing evidence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Paul D. Opheim, 43, of the 9900 block of Texas Hill Road, Oregon House, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:45 a.m. Aug. 10 in the 9900 block of Texas Hill Road in Oregon House on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Joseph M. Scott, 35, of Oroville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 10 at Budget Inn in Marysville on suspicion of criminal threats and violation of parole. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.