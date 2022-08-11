Allen Donnell Smith, 29, of the 1900 block of Country Club Court, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:15 a.m. Aug. 11 in East Linda, on suspicion of possession of ammunition and a firearm as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Richard Harold Hatfield, 62, of the 1900 block of Buchanan Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:01 a.m. Aug. 10 at the 800 block of E Street, on suspicion of rape by force or fear. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Samuel Gonzalez-Rubio, 33, of Red Bluff, was arrested by the California Department of Fish and Game at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 10 at the 17000 block of Oregon Hill Road, Challenge, on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ariel Franco-Jose, 33, homeless, was arrested by the California Department of Fish and Game at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 10 at the 17000 block of Oregon Hill Road, Challenge, on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Juan Antonio Armas-Herrera, 33, homeless, was arrested by the California Department of Fish and Game at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 10 at Oregon Hill Road, Challenge, on suspicion of possession of a large capacity magazine. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jonathan Parks, 21, of the 900 block of Virginia Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:45 p.m. Aug. 10 at the 5000 block of Feather River Boulevard, on suspicion of rape of a drugged victim, oral copulation and unlawful sexual intercourse. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Alan Waseta, 47, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:41 p.m. Aug. 10 at the 3100 block of Live Oak Boulevard, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ignacio Lopez Jr., 33, of the 3800 block of Colusa-Frontage Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:23 a.m. Aug. 11 at Vernon Avenue and LittleJohn Road, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tyler Colt Strunk, 33, of Anderson, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:04 p.m. Aug. 9 at Arboga Road, North of Feather River Boulevard. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Charice Bushey, 45, of the 1000 block of GreenHaven Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:59 p.m. Aug. 9 at LittleJohn Road and Bancroft Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Amber Merida, 29, of the 1200 block of Pine Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:38 a.m. Aug. 10 at the 2100 block of Live Oak Boulevard. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.