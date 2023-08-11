Franklin Ventura Delacruz, 28, of the 600 block of Downie Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:34 p.m. Aug. 9 at his own residence, on suspicion of attempted arson. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Paul Begley, 43, of the 900 block of Yuba Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12 a.m. Aug. 10 at the 500 block of Boyd Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gurvinder Singh, 38, of the 3700 block of Kim Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:30 a.m. Aug. 10 at his own residence, on suspicion of making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose Cabrera, 33, of the 2700 block of Del Rio Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:22 a.m. Aug. 10 at Shasta and Bridge Street, on suspicion of burglary and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Maria Soto Tejeda, 28, of the 2300 block of Wisconsin Court Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at her own residence, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale while armed. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joaquin Tejeda Flores, 32, of the 2300 block of Wisconsin Court Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale while armed. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Isai Ramirez Guerrero, 21, of the 3800 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at his own residence, on suspicion of second-degree burglary. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Madison Rodrigues, 26, of the 1200 block of Northgate Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:05 a.m. Aug. 10 at North Gate, Live Oak. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.