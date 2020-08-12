FELONY ARRESTS
Scott A. Mitchem, 55, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 11 in the 6000 block of Lindhurst Avenue on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Kevin C. Lane, 43, of Coquille, Ore., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:45 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Yuba County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol causing injury and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Timothy N. Dewey, 30, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:48 a.m. Aug. 12 in the 700 block of Yuba Street in Marysville on suspicion of assault with a firearm. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.