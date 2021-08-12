FELONY ARRESTS
Domonique Smith, 27, of the 700 block of Wilkie Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:50 p.m. Aug. 11 at Whyler Road and Oji Way on suspicion of arson. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Edwin Charge, 49, of the 500 block of Teegarden Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 11 on Debra Lane on suspicion of burglary, receiving known stolen property, and DUI. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Matthew Barreras, 36, of the 5700 block of Alicia Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 11 in the 500 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Vanessa Barraza, 40, of the 500 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:22 p.m. Aug. 11 at her residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marcos Escobado, 29, of the 2800 block of Pennington Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:35 a.m. Aug. 11 in the 800 block of East Onstott Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury, assault with a deadly weapon, and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Julian Escobado, 22, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:29 a.m. Aug. 11 on Highway 99, north of Sunsweet Boulevard, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony Hinojosa, 36, of the 30 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:50 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 3400 block of Powerline Road, Nicolaus. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.