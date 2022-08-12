FELONY ARRESTS

Priscilla Sandoval, 38, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:49 p.m. Aug. 10 at Verona Marina and the 600 block of Garden Highway, on suspicion of robbery in the first degree, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship, vandalism ($400 or more) and burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

