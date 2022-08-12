Priscilla Sandoval, 38, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:49 p.m. Aug. 10 at Verona Marina and the 600 block of Garden Highway, on suspicion of robbery in the first degree, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship, vandalism ($400 or more) and burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony Archer, 39, of the 1500 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:37 a.m. Aug. 11 at the 900 block of 8th Street. Marysville, on suspicion of evading police with wanted disregard for safety. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joseph Sixtoe, 40, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:18 a.m. Aug. 11 at State Highway 99 north and Marcuse, on suspicion of possession of ammunition and a firearm as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Echoa Blue, 46, of the 400 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:29 a.m. Aug. 11 at State Highway 99 northbound and Marcuse, on suspicion of possession of taking a vehicle without owner’s consent. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Richard McGee, 49, of the 1500 block of Lowe Street, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 a.m. Aug. 11 at Alfred and Joann Way, on suspicion of possession of ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Reynaldo Castaneda Jr., 60, of the 3500 block of Oswald Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:02 a.m. Aug. 11 at the 1200 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Erick Oregel De Avila, 24, of the 400 block of Alemar Way,Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:26 a.m. Aug. 11 at his own residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ronald Del Bianco, 52, of the 9500 block of Poplar Way, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:50 p.m. Aug. 11 at the 1200 block of Stabler Lane. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.