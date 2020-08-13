FELONY ARRESTS
Roberto Cuevas Sr., 52, of the 5400 block of Feather River Boulevard, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:18 p.m. Aug. 12 on North Beale Road on suspicion of criminal threats. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Johnathan B. Davis, 46, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:52 a.m. Aug. 12 in the 17000 block of Garden Valley Road on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Kairo A. Rochon-Ledesma, 56, of Carmichael was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:34 p.m. Aug. 12 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.