FELONY ARRESTS
Jesus Silvestre Funes, 24, of Oakland, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:34 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 2500 block of Allen Street, Live Oak, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David A. Martinez, 30, of the 1400 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:52 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 3300 block of Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Stephen Hill, III, 27, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:40 p.m. Aug. 12 at Tharp Road and Poole Boulevard on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Fabrice M. Ortiz, 24, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:14 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 600 block of F Street on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brandin Miller, 30, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:03 a.m. Aug. 12 in the 1500 block of Holly Tree Drive, Yuba City, on suspicion of burglary and grand theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Owen M. Loyd, 22, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:47 p.m. Aug. 11 in the 1000 block of North Beale Road, Linda, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Dominique I. Castellanos Richardson, 20, of the first block of Nevada Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:49 a.m. Aug. 12 on Hammonton Smartsville Road. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.