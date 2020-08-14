FELONY ARRESTS
Kevin A. Quinnett, 41, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13 on suspicion of robbery, assault with a firearm on a person, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Sandeep Singh, 34, of the 130 block of South Lawrence Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:43 a.m. Aug. 13 at C Street and Emerson Avenue on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Armando H. Castillo, 41, of the 850 block of Santi Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 1880 block of Autumnwood Drive on suspicion of abuse and burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Tina M. Moore, 47, of the 4310 block of Jeffery Court, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:23 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 5860 block of Feather River Boulevard. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jacob M. Hinkle, 24, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:42 a.m. Aug. 13 on Highway 70 at Erle Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.