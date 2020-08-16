FELONY ARRESTS
Micah Mitchell, 40, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:28 p.m. Aug. 13 at Shanghai Benc on suspicion of burglary and possession of a dagger.. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kevin Umfress, 55, homeless,was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department, at 2:59 a.m.. Aug. 13 at the 800 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of grand theft of a person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sheila Hickman, 33, of the 4000 block of Powerline Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department, at 12:49 p.m.. Aug. 13 at the 1200 block of Melton Drive on suspicion of causing willful harm or great bodily injury and vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kai Yang, 39, of the 900 block of 14th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:40 p.m. Aug. 14 at Orange Street and Colusa Hwy on suspicion of possession of ammunition and any large-capacity magazine as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Chandler Fife, 23, of the 1900 block of Rapid Falls, Yuba City,, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:10 p.m.. Aug. 14 at Bogue Road and White Oak Drive. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dillon Collins, 24, of the 1200 block of Valley Forge Drive, Chico, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:20 p.m. Aug. 7 at the jail. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.