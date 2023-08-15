FELONY ARRESTS

Antonio Zamudio, Jr., 29, of the 1200 block of Creswell Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:11 a.m. Aug. 14 at the 100 block of Morton Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person and bringing a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

