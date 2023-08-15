Antonio Zamudio, Jr., 29, of the 1200 block of Creswell Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:11 a.m. Aug. 14 at the 100 block of Morton Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person and bringing a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Darryl Booth, 56, of the 1000 block of Courtyard Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:54 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Live Oak Boulevard and Northgate Boulevard, on suspicion of possession of a stun gun as a prohibited person and unlawful possession of tear gas/tear gas weapon. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Timoteo Cruz Lopez, 39, of the 1100 block of McMullen Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:45 p.m. Aug. 13 at the 1200 block of McMullen Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Esteban Salas, 18, of the 1100 block of Grand Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:47 a.m. Aug. 14 at the 2200 block of McGowan Parkway. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Gelasto Gomez Jimenez, 39, of the 300 block of Shasta Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:49 p.m. Aug. 13 at 5th and J Street. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.