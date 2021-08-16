FELONY ARRESTS
Kenneth Nichols, 48, of the 1400 block of Upland Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:10 p.m. Aug. 15 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jaiden Robinson, 23, of the 1700 block of Reagan Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 900 block of Market Street on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kenneth B. McDaniel, 35, of the 6200 block of McLaughlin Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:46 p.m. Aug. 15 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Dylan Catapang, 26, of the 2700 block of California Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:10 a.m. Aug. 15 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David Rios, III, 31, of the 4400 block of Ardmore Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:44 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 4400 block of Ardmore Avenue on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Angel Sears, 44, of the 1500 block of Leon Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:52 p.m. Aug. 14 at Lincoln Road and South George Washington Boulevard, Yuba City, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Vladimir Pavliukov, 21, of Lynwood, Washington, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:55 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 100 block of Sumner Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of false imprisonment and DUI. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Elise Donnell, 24, of the 400 block of East 12th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:39 a.m. Aug. 14 in the 200 block of South Palora Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jackie Martin, 67, of the 90 block of Second Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 on Shanghai Bend Road on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Terry Scott, 26, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:11 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 9800 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jorge De Dios Lopez, 30, of the 1700 block of Magnolia Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:58 p.m. Aug. 15 at Colusa Avenue and Plumas Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christian Andrade, 19, of the 1200 block of Camden Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:50 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 1400 block of Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose Pinedo Olea, 23, of the 700 block of Winslow Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:15 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 1300 block of Hutchinson Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jasmine Syess, 21, of the 1300 block of Hobart Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:49 a.m. Aug. 15 on Highway 99 and Hunn Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brayden Freitas, 23, of the 500 block of Millfront Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:15 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 900 block of North Walton Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael Margueis-Barberena, 25, of the 600 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:55 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 1300 block of Sunsweet Boulevard. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ranae Caracciola, 50, of the 1000 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:48 a.m. Aug. 14 at Second Street and C Street. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Zachary Willis, 23, of the 200 block of Cynthia Drive, Colusa, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:32 a.m. Aug. 14 at Bridge Street at Reeves Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Hannah Swartz, 19, of the 2800 block of Monroe Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:24 p.m. Aug. 13 at Queens Avenue, Yuba City. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.