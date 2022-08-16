Robert Fenner, 38, of the 6800 block of Ascot Avenue, Rio Linda, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:11 a.m. Aug. 15 at Natomas Road and Riego Road, Pleasant Grove, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and making criminal threats with the intent of terrorize. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Amber Wedrosky, 32, of the 1800 block of Villa Avenue, Rio Linda, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 15 at the 1600 block of Sierra Avenue, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Thomas Condrey, 32, of the 1400 block of Knights Row, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:40 p.m. Aug. 15 at the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Harmeet Gill, 24, of the 1700 block of Newport Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:02 a.m. Aug. 15 at State Highway 99 and Messick. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.