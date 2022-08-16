FELONY ARRESTS

Robert Fenner, 38, of the 6800 block of Ascot Avenue, Rio Linda, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:11 a.m. Aug. 15 at Natomas Road and Riego Road, Pleasant Grove, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and making criminal threats with the intent of terrorize. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

