FELONY ARRESTS
Angel J. Fielding, 43, of the 1000 block of Courtyard Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:41 a.m. Aug. 17 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Bhavrajan Singh, 21, of the 500 block of Periwinkle Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:15 a.m. Aug. 16 at his residence on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Fermen G. A. Navarrete, 29, of the 1900 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:43 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 600 block of Gray Avenue on suspicion of kidnapping and DUI. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Coty Hunter, 31, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:15 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 900 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael W. Bevard, 58, of the 5700 block of Montclair Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:30 a.m. Aug. 15 at the Goldfields on suspicion of two counts of arson. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ashley N. Bergen, 32, of the 5500 block of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:35 p.m. Aug. 14 at her residence on suspicion of discharging a firearm. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kai Yang, 39, of the 900 block of 14th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:40 p.m. Aug. 14 at Orange Street and Colusa Highway on suspicion of possession of ammunition and any large-capacity magazine as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Micah Mitchell, 40, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:28 p.m. Aug. 13 at Shanghai Bend on suspicion of burglary and possession of a dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sheila Hickman, 33, of the 4000 block of Powerline Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:49 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 1200 block of Melton Drive on suspicion of causing willful harm or great bodily injury and vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kevin Umfress, 55, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:59 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 800 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of grand theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Brandon T. Rose, 22, of the 700 block of Jewell Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:55 a.m. Aug. 15 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Chandler Fife, 23, of the 1900 block of Rapid Falls, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:10 p.m. Aug. 14 at Bogue Road and White Oak Drive. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Taryn A. Bruce, 35, of Sacramento was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 11:28 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 500 block of McDevitt Drive. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.