FELONY ARRESTS
Omar N. Bravo, 31, of the 200 block of 17th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:58 a.m. Aug. 16 on Forty Mile Road on suspicion of evading a peace officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Alicia C. Haddix, 40, of the 1800 block of Freeman Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 16 at 10th Street and E Street on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael Creek, 38, of Chico, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:03 a.m. Aug. 16 in the 1200 block of Bogue Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Nathanael Tsunun, 42, of Hayward, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:08 a.m. Aug. 16 on Highway 99, just north of Highway 70. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sebastian Soto, 28, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:50 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 200 block of Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.