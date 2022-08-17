FELONY ARRESTS
Tirone Felix Joseph, 22, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at the 5000 block of Olivehurst Avenue, on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Trinidad Avalos, 18, of the 1700 block of Gordon Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. Aug. 16 at the 800 block of B Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of sodomy with a person under 18 years old, send/sell obscene matter depicting a minor, assault to commit rape, oral copulation by use of force/injury and making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Eleazar Marquez, 29, of the 900 block of Barry Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:16 a.m. Aug. 16 at his own residence, on suspicion of shooting into an inhabited building or car and assault with a firearm on a person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ryan Malotte, 31, of the 5800 block of Poplar Way, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:20 a.m. Aug. 16 at the 500 block of Colusa Avenue, on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gordon Mashek, 42, of the 700 block of Chestnut Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:11 a.m. Aug. 16 at Fremont Way and Olive Street, on suspicion of transporting a controlled substance between one and five pounds with the intent to sell. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Naomi Clifford, 43, of the 600 block of Kiley Avenue, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:29 p.m. Aug. 16 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Roberto Espinoza-Nagera, 36, of Vacaville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:54 a.m. Aug. 16 at State Highway 99 northbound and State Highway 70. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Randeep Takhar, 39, of the 3800 block of Carlson Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:25 p.m. Aug. 16 at George Washington Boulevard, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
