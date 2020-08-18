FELONY ARRESTS
Kong M. Xiong, 32, of the 1600 block of Third Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:18 a.m. Aug. 18 on Olivehurst Avenue on suspicion of two counts of DUI with injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Amber A. Kerr, 24, of the 600 block of East 17th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:57 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 2100 block of Huston Street on suspicion of cruelty to a child and DUI. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jason T. Bunker, 28, of the 7100 block of Cross Start Trail, Loma Rica, and Jessica M. Malone, 34, of the 5700 block of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, were arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:17 p.m. Aug. 17 on Highway 65 on suspicion of corporal injury. They were booked into Yuba County Jail.
Phillip L. Rutherford, 19, of the 5400 block of Feather River Boulevard, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:58 a.m. Aug. 17 on Country Club Road on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and discharging a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Machalea L. Holycross, 43, of the 900 block of Oakview Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:49 a.m. Aug. 17 in the 600 block of Taber Avenue on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and spousal abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jonard E. Manley, 45, of the 1100 block of Jewel Flower, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:28 a.m. Aug. 17 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Joel M. Pagany, 18, of the 1700 block of Sessler Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:04 p.m. Aug. 17 on Bogue Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jacinto L. J. Guzman, 49, of the 100 block of Percy Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6:10 p.m. Aug. 17 on Fourth Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brianna D. Hayter, 25, of the 1200 block of Williams Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:54 a.m. Aug. 17 on Butte House Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.