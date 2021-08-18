FELONY ARRESTS
Connor Norris, 30, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:30 a.m. Aug. 17 in the 700 block of Sutter Street on suspicion of identity theft, petty theft, disorderly conduct, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tara Duvall, 37, of the 300 block of N. Lawrence Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:35 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a controlled substance and violation of post release community supervision. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Rebecca Healy, 44, of the 700 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:15 p.m. Aug. 17 at Tharp Road and Lassen Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of arson. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joshua Duffey, 30, of the 1100 block of Claro Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:50 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Yuba County Government Center in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, identity theft, battery, violation of parole and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jorge Lombero-Hernandez, 29, of the 2600 block of Rasbell Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:28 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office in Marysville on suspicion of kidnapping and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Marco R. Favela, 26, of the 1600 block of Alberta Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5 p.m. Aug. 17 on N. Beale Road and Avendale Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Joshua D. Burbank, 34, of the 4200 block of Angelica Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8 a.m. Aug. 17 in the 4200 block of Angelica Way in Olivehurst on suspicion of continued sexual abuse of a child and harmful matter sent to suduce a minor. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Desiree N. Lutzweiler, 31, of the 1200 block of Forestwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:11 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 1200 block of Forestwood Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of burglary, criminal conspiracy and assault with caustic chemicals. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Ali R. Fulton, 48, of the 1100 block of Holly Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:11 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 1200 block of Forestwood Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of arson, criminal conspiracy, and vandalism. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jagjit Singh, 42, of the 500 block of Gidda Loop, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:07 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 500 block of Gidda Loop in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, hit-and-run with property damage and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.