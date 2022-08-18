Patrick Bouvier Womack, 58, of the 1000 block of Grand Avenue, Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:10 p.m. Aug. 17 at his own residence, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Dominica Micaela Stearns, 22, of the 1600 block of 3rd Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:32 p.m. Aug. 17 at the 4 block of Nevada Way, on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle and obstruction/resistance of an executive officer. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael Carreras, 47, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:25 p.m. Aug. 17 at the 700 block of 4th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail/prison and attempted robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rafael Lua Valencia, 29, of El Dorado Hills, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 11:40 p.m. Aug. 16 at State Highway 65 and State Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Satinger Singh, 49, of the 800 block of MacDevitt Road, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 8:40 a.m. Aug. 17 in Wheatland. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
John Alston, 36, of the 1500 block of Pondview Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:43 p.m. Aug. 17 at the 700 block of Colusa Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.