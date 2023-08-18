FELONY ARRESTS

Tyler James Mason, 30, of the 4700 block of Pacific Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:37 a.m. Aug. 17 at the 200 block of 5th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail. 

