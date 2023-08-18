Tyler James Mason, 30, of the 4700 block of Pacific Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:37 a.m. Aug. 17 at the 200 block of 5th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
George Vincent Gamboa, 37, of the 1700 block of Kenwood Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:59 a.m. Aug. 17 at Erle and Goldfields Parkway, on suspicion of burglary and taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Marsha Brick, 61, of the 1100 block of Nadene Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 8:07 a.m. Aug. 17 at the 500 block of Fruitvale Avenue, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sierra Toledo, 25, of the 300 block of Del Norte Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 17 at the 900 block of Harter Parkway, on suspicion of robbery. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jaime McLeod, 53, of the 1000 block of Thompson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:23 p.m. Aug. 17 at his own residence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jamie Carder, 34, of the 1900 block of Wild River Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:31p.m. Aug. 17 at her own residence. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.