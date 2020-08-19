FELONY ARRESTS
Hunter A. Keeney, 20, of the 700 block of Blue Oak Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:21 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 1400 block of Garden Highway in Yuba City on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Anthony J. Lira, 42, of the 1200 block of Robinson Mill Road, Bangor, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:53 a.m. Aug. 18 in the 3300 block of Forty Mile Road in Wheatland on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a felon, altering the identification number of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of ammunition by a felon and unlawfully taking or driving a vehicle. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Estevan S. Alvarez Godinez, 25, of the 100 block of Fourth Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:24 a.m. Aug. 18 in the 1100 block of N. Beale Road in Linda on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of a controlled substance while armed, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Jasmine S. Stearne Morrow, 22, of the 3600 block of Lankershin Way, North Highlands, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:29 a.m. Aug. 18 on W. Riego Road. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.