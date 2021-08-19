FELONY ARRESTS
Delilah McCall, 45, of the 1300 block of Hunn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:36 a.m. Aug. 19 at her residence on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Vicky Keovilayphone, 39, of the 1300 block of Hunn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:29 a.m. Aug. 19 at her residence on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Teleshia Andrews, 35, of the 1600 block of Jodi Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:49 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 1500 block of Jodi Drive on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Felipe S. Gonzalez, 37, of Redding, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:57 p.m. Aug. 18 on Powerline Road at 16th Street, Olivehurst. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Anthony Segura, 36, of Woodland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:28 a.m. Aug. 18 at Highway 99 and Sacramento Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alejandro Medina-Torres, 22, of Gridley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:17 a.m. Aug. 18 at Franklin Avenue and Gray Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.