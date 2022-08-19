FELONY ARRESTS

Jennifer XayaVong, 30, of the 400 block of 6th Street, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 6:25 p.m. Aug. 18 in Wheatland, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Yuba County Jail. 

