Jennifer XayaVong, 30, of the 400 block of 6th Street, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 6:25 p.m. Aug. 18 in Wheatland, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Scotty Alexander, 42, of the 600 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:38 p.m. Aug. 18 at the 1300 block of Dustin Drive, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Derek Ramsaur, 30, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 18 at the 800 block of North Township Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.