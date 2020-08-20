FELONY ARRESTS
Joshua G. Vandoorn, 43, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:44 p.m. Aug. 19 on suspicion of battery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Austin T. Gardner, 25, of Atwater was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 1100 block of B Street on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tina L. Love, 28, of the 1800 block of Hile Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:09 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 1100 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Victor A. Nash, 25, of the 1900 block of Olivehurst Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:10 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 1900 block of Eighth Avenue on suspicion of possession of an assault weapon and carrying a loaded firearm as an active participant of a criminal street gang. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Leeland E. F. Huntington, 35, of Bangor was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:05 p.m. Aug. 19 on Marysville Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.