FELONY ARRESTS
Jeffrey B. Hammond, 48, of the 1100 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Department of Fish and Wildlife at 11:42 a.m. Aug. 19 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, being a prohibited person in possession of body armor and ammunition, and cultivating cannabis. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Christian S.D. Gallardo, 47, of the 500 block of Third Street, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 7:38 a.m. Aug. 19 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Julie Keovilayphone, 32, of the 1300 block of Hunn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:29 a.m. Aug. 19 at her residence on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sirena Valenzuela, 32, of the 20 block of Orchard Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:29 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 1300 block of Hunn Road on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Julio RamirezLara, 36, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:54 p.m. Aug. 19 on Highway 70. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Hunter Archuleta, 20, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:17 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.