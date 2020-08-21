FELONY ARRESTS
Kuljinder S. Singh, 33, of the 700 block of Anna Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:34 p.m. Aug. 21 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alvin D.D. Mosley, 35, of Penn Valley, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10 p.m. Aug. 20 at Feather River Boulevard and North Beale Road on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Leland C. Borgestrom, 40, of Elk Grove, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:51 a.m. Aug. 20 on Highway 20 on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public and possessing a large capacity magazine. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jeremiah N. Vega, 25, of Grass Valley, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:55 a.m. Aug. 20 on Ramirez Road near the Butte County line on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jonathan Diaz, 34, of the 1940 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:34 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 1100 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.