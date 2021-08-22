FELONY ARRESTS
Eric Jones, 47, of the 1300 block of Vernon Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 20 at his own resistance, on suspicion of assault with a firearm and resisting an officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Justin Miller, 28, of the 1500 block of Villa Way, Sutter County, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4 p.m. Aug. 20 at Live Oak Boulevard and Queens Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.