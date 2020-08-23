FELONY ARRESTS
Roberto Robinson, 22, of the 800 block of Oxford Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:06 p.m. Aug. 20 at the 700 block of N. Palora Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of rape, possession of a controlled substance and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rusty Chastain, 38, of the 7000 block of Carriage Drive, Citrus Heights, arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the 6000 block of Williston Road, Live Oak on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting police, receiving stolen property and possession of a gun and ammunition as an ex-felon. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Fernando Tejeda-Gonzalez, 21, of the 300 block of McCRae Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department Aug. 21 at the 200 block of C Street . He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Johnny Pena, 45, of the 2000 block of Drummond Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, Noon, Aug. 21. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Haylee Morrison, 22, of the 3000 block of Water Leaf Street, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:34 p.m. Aug. 21. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.