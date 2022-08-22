FELONY ARRESTS

Alexander Sanchez, 29, of the 1600 block of South Park Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:50 a.m. Aug. 19 at Staples in Yuba City on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail and violation of post release community supervision. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you