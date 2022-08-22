FELONY ARRESTS
Alexander Sanchez, 29, of the 1600 block of South Park Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:50 a.m. Aug. 19 at Staples in Yuba City on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail and violation of post release community supervision. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Victor Estrada, 28, of the 1300 block of Hutchinson Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 19 on Bogue Road at Garden Highway in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, petty theft, two counts of committing a felony while released on bail and six counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Darrell Rojas, 48, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:09 a.m. Aug. 19 on Plumas Court at Queens Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Keith Cooper, 54, of the 3700 block of Garden Highway, Nicolaus, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:16 a.m. Aug. 20 in the 3700 block of Garden Highway in Nicolaus on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, mayhem, assault with a firearm, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Zachary Fletcher, 32, transient, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:46 a.m. Aug. 20 on Butte House Road at Oro Grande Street in Yuba City on suspicion of identity theft and possession of an opium pipe. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael Walker, 63, of the 100 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:23 a.m. Aug. 20 in the 100 block of Dorman Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, failure to appear and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Dillion Riley, 28, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:31 a.m. Aug. 20 on B Street at Wilbur Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, false imprisonment with violence and battery causing serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
John Scarberry, 47, transient, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:51 p.m. Aug. 20 in the 900 block of Del Monte Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Simon Godbolt, 36, of the 500 block of Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:10 p.m. Aug. 20 in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, possession of counterfeit checks, possession of a controlled substance, felony reckless evading, resisting arrest, bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Brandon Scott, 36, of the 700 block of Anna Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:35 p.m. Aug. 20 on Gray Avenue north of Bridge Street in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, driving under the influence of alcohol, child endangerment causing possibly injury or death and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alex Skaggs, 26, of the 8500 block of Hobbs Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:35 a.m. Aug. 21 in the 8000 of Hobbs Road in Yuba City on suspicion of identity theft, possession of narcotics, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, petty theft and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jonathan Gibson, 30, of the 2300 block of Hall Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:10 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 800 block of Gray Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and committing a new felony violation while another felony charge is pending. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Zachary Sims, 22, of the 1600 block of Valley View Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:05 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 800 block of Kelton Way in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tara Stancil, 37, of the 300 block of Aylor Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:18 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 300 block of Aylor Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Aldair Gonzalez-Montiel, 24, of the 300 block of McRea Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:01 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 300 block of McRea Way in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Citizen Stanton, 34, of the 200 block of S. Lawrence Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:50 a.m. Aug. 20 on southbound Highway 99 north of Oak Avenue. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Aliyah Ramirez, 24, of the 3500 block of Brown Road, Colusa, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:51 a.m. Aug. 20 in the 1300 block of Sunsweet Boulevard in Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Roberto Martinez, 28, of the 2200 block of Bobwhite Court, Fairfield, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:15 p.m. Aug. 20 on southbound Highway 99 south of Sacramento Avenue. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Rudy Moreno, 35, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:43 p.m. Aug. 20 on Olive Street at Colusa Avenue in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gonzalo Ramos-Flores, 26, of the 1900 block of Louis Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 p.m. Aug. 20 in the 800 block of Shasta Street in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, failure to provide valid vehicle registration and driving without a license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.