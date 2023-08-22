Tommy Jacobs, 51, of Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:09 a.m. Aug. 21 at Poole Boulevard and Tharp Road, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Miguel Penley, 47, of the 1000 block of Grand Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:38 a.m. Aug. 21 at Market and Queens, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jason Shanker, 30, of the 11000 block of Meridian Road, Chico, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at the 500 block of Colusa Highway, Yuba City, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Armani Khammaloun, 20, of the 300 block of Plumas Boulevard, Willows, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:38 p.m. Aug. 21 at the 400 block of Center Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of reckless evading. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Fitim Toshi, 29, of Elk Grove, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:32 p.m. Aug. 21 at the 900 block of North Walton Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Fernando Quiroz, 72, of the 2200 block of Lea Court, Live Oak was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:25 a.m. Aug. 21 at Bogue Road, Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Leonardo Nieves-Sustaita, 22, of the 500 block of Barry Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:25 a.m. Aug. 21 at Bogue Road, Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Celia Trau, 28, of the 2000 block of River Wood Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:01 a.m. Aug. 21 at State Highway 99 northbound, north of Riego Road. The person was booked into the Sutter County Jail.