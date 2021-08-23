FELONY ARRESTS
Samantha Kalso, 35, of Santa Clara, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:50 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 10000 block of Highway 99 on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jewelian Casimiro, 18, of the 700 block of Lask Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:54 p.m. Aug. 22 on South Tarke Road, south of Highway 20 on suspicion of evading a peace officer causing serious bodily injury or death. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony I. Velazquez, 22, of the 1800 block of Baugh Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:13 a.m. Aug. 22 on Olivehurst Avenue at 11th Avenue on suspicion of DUI with injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Viviana Ramos, 20, of the 700 block of Cooper Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:20 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 700 block of Clark Avenue on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joel Jimenez, 31, of the 2300 block of Elm Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:28 p.m. Aug. 21 at Railroad Avenue and Andrew Drive, Yuba City, on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possessing of a firearm, preventing a witness or victim from testifying, threatening to commit a crime, assault on a person with a semiautomatic firearm, and inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Justin Miller, 28, of the 1500 block of Villa Way, Sutter County, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4 p.m. Aug. 20 at Live Oak Boulevard and Queens Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Eric Jones, 47, of the 1300 block of Vernon Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 20 on suspicion of assault with a firearm and resisting an officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jaime Manzo Valencia, 37, of the 1400 block of Wendell Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:48 a.m. Aug. 22 on Highway 99 at Highway 113. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Antonio Lara Jimenez, 26, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:03 a.m. Aug. 22 at Winship Road and Garden Highway. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
James A. Murpey, Sr., 57, of the 1100 block of Silver Spur Way, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:27 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 400 block of Ninth Street, Marysville. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael Nelson, 32, of Carmichael, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 on Highway 99, south of Sankey Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Adriana Barragan-Garcia, 26, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:32 a.m. Aug. 21 on Highway 99, north of Sacramento. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sergio Madrigal Gomez, 26, of the 1800 block of Rapid Falls Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:30 a.m. Aug. 21 at Winship Road and Garden Highway. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jeromy R. Taylor, 36, of the 400 block of Neal Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 10:56 p.m. Aug. 20 at Highway 65 and McGowan Parkway. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.