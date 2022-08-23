Felipe Acosta-Bernal Jr., 21, of the 1500 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:21 p.m. Aug. 21 at Lincoln and Walton Avenue on suspicion of battery on a police officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Shenise Claborne, 21, of the 9800 block of Maple Park, Live Oak, was arrested by the Bail Bond Surrender at 6:04 p.m. Aug. 22 at the 900 block of J Street, Sacramento, on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Timothy Matthew Sheean, 63, of Roseville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10 a.m. Aug. 22 at the 1400 block of Claridge Court, Plumas Lake, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and elder abuse. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Antonio Diaz-Gomez, 20, of the 900 block of Eastcrest Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:39 p.m. Aug. 21 at the 800 block of Colusa Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kenata Bishop, 48, of the 900 block of Beechwood Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:55 p.m. Aug. 22 at the 500 block of Washington Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.