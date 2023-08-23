Erica Chavez, 26, of the 1600 block of Barrington Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:38 p.m. Aug. 21 at Nantucket Way and Newport Drive, on suspicion of hit-and-run, involving death or injury. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Chelsea Stovall, 31, of the 10000 block of Luther Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:07 p.m. Aug. 21 at Tharp Road and Poole Boulevard, on suspicion of possession/purchase/use of a tear gas weapon. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tiffany Harris-Cao, 25, of the 2800 block of Elm Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:40 p.m. Aug. 22 at the 1200 block of Crest Drive, on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael James Robinson, 39, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:20 a.m. Aug. 22 at the 2300 block of Rim Court, Olivehurst, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Israel Williams, 45, of the 1100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:50 p.m. Aug. 21 at Garden Highway and Second Street, Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jordan Schroeder, 31, of the 1900 block of Glen Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:38 a.m. Aug. 22 at State Highway 20 and Sutter Street. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Oscar Jesus Villasenor, 36, of West Sacramento, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:26 p.m. Aug. 21 at 4th and High Street. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.