FELONY ARRESTS

Erica Chavez, 26, of the 1600 block of Barrington Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:38 p.m. Aug. 21 at Nantucket Way and Newport Drive, on suspicion of hit-and-run, involving death or injury. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

