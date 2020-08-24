FELONY ARRESTS
Andre D. Johnson, 25, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:30 a.m. Aug. 24 at Rideout Hospital on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kue M. Vang, 35, of the 5700 block of Wildwood Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:17 p.m. Aug. 23 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Donna L. Sutton, 47, of the 1900 block of Harris Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:58 p.m. Aug. 23 at her residence on suspicion of corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ciara R. Chavez, 23, of Grass Valley was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 300 block of 18th Street on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael J. McDaniel, 29, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:11 p.m. Aug. 22 on Feather River Boulevard on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jack E. Bracamonte III, 40, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:46 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 1400 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Martha P. Castaneda, 48, of the 3500 block of Libby Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:28 a.m. Aug. 22 at her residence on suspicion of corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kenneth M. Helzer, 25, of Sacramento was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:27 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 1800 block of Clark Avenue on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jim Xiong, 37, of the 5500 block of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:23 p.m. Aug. 21 on Feather River Boulevard on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, and transporting a controlled substance. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Rusty Chastain, 38, of Citrus Heights arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 6000 block of Williston Road, Live Oak, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting police, receiving stolen property and a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kai Yang, 39, of Marysville was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:04 a.m. Aug. 21 in the 900 block of H Street on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Consuela Mercado-Acosta, 38, of the 5400 block of Feather River Boulevard, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:45 a.m. Aug. 21 at her residence on suspicion of corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Roberto Robinson, 22, of the 800 block of Oxford Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:06 p.m. Aug. 20 in the 700 block of North Palora Avenue on suspicion of rape, possession of a controlled substance and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Joryan L. J. Johnson, 38, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:45 a.m. Aug. 22 on North Beale Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jovani Espinosa-Marroquin, 31, of Yuba City was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:10 a.m. Aug. 22 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Roberto R. Rendon, 39, of the 900 block of Almond Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:02 p.m. Aug. 21 on Clark Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Haylee Morrison, 22, of the 3000 block of Water Leaf Street, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:34 p.m. Aug. 21. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Johnny Pena, 45, of the 2000 block of Drummond Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12 p.m. Aug. 21. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Fernando Tejeda-Gonzalez, 21, of the 300 block of McRae Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department Aug. 21 in the 200 block of C Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.