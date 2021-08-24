FELONY ARRESTS
Rutilio Hernandez-Urueta, 36, of the 4300 block of Lever Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:26 p.m. Aug. 23 at his own resistance on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm likely causing great bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Norberto Aguilar-Fuentes, 51, of the 200 block of Percy Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:47 p.m. Aug. 22 at Clark and Louise Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.