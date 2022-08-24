FELONY ARRESTS

David Caballero-Ambrocio, 18, of the 1500 block of 7th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:38 a.m. Aug. 23 at the 1600 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of obstructing/resisting an executive police officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

