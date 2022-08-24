David Caballero-Ambrocio, 18, of the 1500 block of 7th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:38 a.m. Aug. 23 at the 1600 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of obstructing/resisting an executive police officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Angel Cole, 24, of the 1300 block of Buchanan Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:50 a.m. Aug. 23 at John Tee and Samuel, on suspicion of first-degree burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Noah Vasquez, 40, of Woodland was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:11 p.m. Aug. 23 at the 16000 block of Central Street, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose Armas Cortes, 66, of Galt, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:41 p.m. Aug. 23 at Swanson Road, south of Bear River Drive. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.