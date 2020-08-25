FELONY ARRESTS
Eyin M. Lortz-McAfee, 28, of the 17000 block of New York House Road, Brownsville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:35 p.m. Aug. 24 on suspicion of burglary and driving a car without consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kevin D. McConnell, 55, of the 1500 block of Second Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:45 a.m. Aug. 24 on I Street on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Angelina M. Martin, 40, of Yuba City and Marcos R. Herrera, 41, of the 1700 block of Herbert Court were arrested by the Yuba City Police Department around 3:30 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 1700 block of Herbert Court on suspicion of spousal abuse. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.