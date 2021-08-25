FELONY ARRESTS
Holly Swartz, 49, of the 1700 block of Edwards Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:58 p.m. Aug. 23 in the 1600 block of Edwards Lane in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a firearm in violation of a court order, resisting arrest and violation of a court order to prevent domestic violence. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cordell Tyler, 32, of the 100 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:20 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 400 block of Ainsley Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and evading. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Taylor McWilliams, 30, of the 22400 block of Karnak Road, Knights Landing, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 22400 block of Karnak Road in Knights Landing on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Andrew Potts, 22, of the 600 block of Chestnut Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:40 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 700 block of Percy Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of second degree burglary and violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gustavo Rosas, 32, of the 1400 block of Hayne Avenue, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Hayne Avenue and Littlejohn Road in Yuba City on suspicion of robbery and contempt of court in the presence of a jury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Dennis Stauffer-Villalobos, 22, of the 100 block of Morton Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:25 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 100 block of Morton Street in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and criminal threats. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Kayla N. Murphy Brown, 26, of the 100 block of A Street, Woodland, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 24 on Olivehurst Avenue at Chestnut Road in Olivehurst on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Timothy W. Cerosaletti, 49, of the 15100 block of Williams Road, Dobbins, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:19 p.m. Aug. 24 on Woodruff Lane at State Route 20 in Marysville. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.