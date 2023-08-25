FELONY ARRESTS

Adam Duncan, 42, of the 300 block of River Oaks Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force, at 7 a.m. Aug. 24 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance while armed. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

