Adam Duncan, 42, of the 300 block of River Oaks Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force, at 7 a.m. Aug. 24 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance while armed. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Justin Cannon, 44, of the 300 block of River Oaks Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department, at 7 a.m. Aug. 24 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of ammunition and burglary. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Morris Choo, 60, of the 1200 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:33 a.m. Aug. 24 at 10th and G Street, Marysville. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.